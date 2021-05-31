India's eight core industries' April production rises over 56%

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Base effect sky rocketed India's eight major industries' output during April 2021.

The Index of Eight Core Industries' reading for last month showed an expansion of over 56 per cent from (-) 37.9 per cent dip in output during the same month of last year.

On a sequential basis, the output of eight major industries had risen by 11.4 per cent in March 2021.