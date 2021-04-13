India's Elgi Equipments helped Italian Red Cross to meet Covid emergency

According to Elgi Equipments, its European arm, ELGi Europe when approached by Red Cross responded comprehensively with a charitable contribution of an air compressor package one of Italy's Red Cross logistic hubs serving the Turin area.

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) India's Elgi Equipments Ltd on Tuesday said that its European subsidiary was privileged to support the Italian Red Cross with an urgent compress air requirement.

"The Covid emergency has placed pressure on all people and equipment. We contacted ELGi and other companies asking if they could support us with a new air compressor to enhance our operational capacity at the logistics centre. ELGi responded immediately, visited our Centre, analysed our compressed air needs and within days, provided not just an air compressor, but a complete system including a tank and dryer," Michele Belmondo, Site Manager at the Red Cross Bussoleno, Italy said.

The Red Cross Polo Logistica Valle di Susa site is a critical logistics hub that serves the Greater Turin area with emergency services, medicine delivery, transport and meal support, for vulnerable people.

The compressed air system provided by ELGi is used to power tools, support the maintenance of Red Cross vehicles as they support the Italian Health and Emergency services and make critical medical deliveries as part of the country's Covid-19 response.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Italian Red Cross in its tireless efforts with caring for the local community during these challenging times," said Chris Ringlstetter, President at ELGi Europe.

