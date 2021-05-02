India's exports in April rise to $30.2 bn, trade deficit surges

India's merchandise imports in April 2021 were $45.45 billion, with an increase of 165.99 per cent over $17.09 billion in April 2020 and an increase of 7.22 per cent over $42.39 billion in April 2019.

Exports last month also recorded a 16.03 per cent growth over $26.04 billion in April 2019, said an official statement.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) India's merchandise exports in April 2021 was $30.21 billion, higher by 197.03 per cent over $10.17 billion in April 2020.

Trade deficit in April 2021 was $15.24 billion, which increased by 120.34 per cent over trade deficit of $6.92 billion in April 2020.

In April 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was $26.85 billion, registering a positive growth of 200.62 per cent over $8.93 billion in April 2020 and a positive growth of 19.44 per cent over $22.48 billion in April 2019.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2021 was $23.51 billion, registering a growth of 164.28 per cent over $8.90 billion in April 2020.

Oil imports in April were at $10.8 billion, a growth of 132.26 per cent compared to $4.65 billion in April 2020.

Non-oil imports in April were estimated at $34.65 billion, showing an increase of 178.6 per cent compared to $12.44 billion in April 2020 and an increase of 12.42 per cent compared to $30.82 billion in April 2019.

Major commodity groups of export showing growth in April 2021 over April 2019 were iron ore, other cereals, oil meals, rice, cereal preparations, electronic goods, drugs and pharmaceuticals among others.

--IANS

rrb/sn/skp/