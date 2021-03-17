India's Feb domestic air passenger traffic crashes by over 36%

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passengers ferried by domestic airlines during February declined to 78.27 lakh as against over 123.68 lakh for the corresponding period of the previous year.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Resurgence of Covid-19 infections pulled India's domestic air passenger traffic lower by over 36 per cent in February on a year-on-year basis.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Feb 2021 were 155.61 lakh as against 251.50 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby registering annual growth of (-) 38.13 per cent and monthly growth of (-) 36.71 per cent," the DGCA data said.

Almost all airlines saw a growth in passenger load factor in October as compared to previous month, barring Pawan Hans.

"The passenger load factor in the month of February 2021 has shown an increasing trend compared to the previous month primarily due to the beginning of tourist season."

