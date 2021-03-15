India's Feb merchandise exports rise but marginally

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India's February merchandise exports rose marginally to remain on the growth trajectory, official data showed on Monday.
Accordingly, the country's merchandise exports during the month under review rose to $27.93 billion from $27.45 billion in January and $27.74 billion in February 2020.
"Exports in February 2021 were $27.93 billion, as compared to $27.74 billion in February 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 0.67 per cent," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said.
"Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in February 2021 were $22.52 billion, as compared to $21.28 billion in February 2020, registering a positive growth of 5.84 per cent."
