India's Feb YoY merchandise exports slips marginally

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) India's February merchandise exports slipped by 0.25 per cent on a year-on-year basis, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the country's merchandise exports during the month under review grew to $27.67 billion from $27.74 billion in January 2020.

As per the data, during last month, the value of non-petroleum exports rose by 3.55 per cent over February 2020 to $25.16 billion.