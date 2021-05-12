India's flexible space segment to grow at 10-15% annually for next 3 years

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The co-working or flexible space segment in India is likely to grow at the rate of 10-15 per cent annually for the next three years, according to a CBRE report.

Currently, the flexible space in the country accounts for 36 million square feet.

Titled 'The Future is Flex', the report said that the prospective growth can be attributed to the hybrid space demand, expansion across cities and sustained funding.