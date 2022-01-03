  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Economy
  4. India's forex reserves decline by $587 mn

India's forex reserves decline by $587 mn

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jan 3rd, 2022, 11:57:55hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Forex

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $587 million during the week ended December 24.

The Reserve Bank of India's forex reserves decreased to $635.080 billion from $635.667 billion.

The forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $847 million to $571.369 billion.

However, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $207 million to $39.390 billion. Similarly, the SDR value rose by $24 million to $19.114 billion, while the country's reserve position with the IMF rose by $28 million to $5.207 billion.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features