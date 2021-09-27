India's forex reserves decline by over $1.4 bn

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.470 billion during the week ended September 17.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forex reserves declined to $639.642 billion from $641.113 billion reported for the week ended September 10.
India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.
On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $892 million to $577.986 billion.
Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves declined by $567 million to $37.103 billion.
The SDR value slipped by $4 million to $19.434 billion.
In addition, the country's reserve position with the IMF inched down by $8 million to $5.119 billion.