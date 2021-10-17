  1. Sify.com
  4. India's forex reserves rise by over $2 bn

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 22:48:20hrs
forex

Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.039 billion during the week ended October 8.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forex reserves rose to $639.516 billion from $637.477 billion reported for the week ended October 1.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $1.550 billion to $577.001 billion.

Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $464 million to $38.022 billion.

However, SDR value fell by $28 million to $19.268 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by $3 million to $5.225 billion.

