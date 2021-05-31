India's FY21 fiscal deficit reaches 98.5% of revised target

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) India's budgetary fiscal deficit reached 98.5 per cent of the revised 2020-21 target or 9.3 per cent of the GDP, official data showed on Monday.

The 2020-21 deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- has been enhanced to Rs 18.48 lakh crore or around 9.5 per cent of the GDP, as compared to the earlier target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for the last fiscal.