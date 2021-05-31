India's FY21 fiscal deficit reaches 98.5% of revised target

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) India's budgetary fiscal deficit reached 98.5 per cent of the revised 2020-21 target or 9.3 per cent of the GDP, official data showed on Monday.
The 2020-21 deficit -- the difference between revenue and expenditure -- has been enhanced to Rs 18.48 lakh crore or around 9.5 per cent of the GDP, as compared to the earlier target of Rs 7.96 lakh crore for the last fiscal.
As per the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data, the fiscal deficit 2020-21 period stood at over Rs 18.21 lakh crore, or 98.5 per cent of the revised estimates (RE).
The deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 121.8 per cent of that year's target.
Segment-wise, the Central government's total expenditure stood at Rs 35.11 lakh crore (101.8 per cent of RE) while total receipts were Rs 16.89 lakh crore (105.5 per cent of RE).
--IANS
