India's Jan YoY merchandise exports rises over 5%

New Delhi: India's January merchandise exports rose over 5.37 per cent on a year-on-year basis, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.
Accordingly, the country's merchandise exports during the month under review grew to $27.24 billion from $25.85 billion in January 2020.
As per the data, in January 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports rose by 11.37 per cent over January 2020 to $25.24 billion.
"The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2021 was $22.40 billion as compared to $19.79 billion in January 2020, registering a positive growth of 13.21 per cent," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said on the basis of preliminary data.
"The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-January 2020-21 was $188.73 billion, as compared to $197.94 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 4.65 per cent."