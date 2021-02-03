  1. Sify.com
  4. India's Jan YoY merchandise exports rises over 5%

India's Jan YoY merchandise exports rises over 5%

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 3rd, 2021, 07:51:28hrs
New Delhi: India's January merchandise exports rose over 5.37 per cent on a year-on-year basis, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the country's merchandise exports during the month under review grew to $27.24 billion from $25.85 billion in January 2020.

As per the data, in January 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports rose by 11.37 per cent over January 2020 to $25.24 billion.

"The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2021 was $22.40 billion as compared to $19.79 billion in January 2020, registering a positive growth of 13.21 per cent," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement said on the basis of preliminary data.

"The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-January 2020-21 was $188.73 billion, as compared to $197.94 billion for the corresponding period in 2019-20, exhibiting a decrease of 4.65 per cent."
 

