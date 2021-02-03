India's Jan YoY merchandise exports rises over 5%

New Delhi: India's January merchandise exports rose over 5.37 per cent on a year-on-year basis, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the country's merchandise exports during the month under review grew to $27.24 billion from $25.85 billion in January 2020.

As per the data, in January 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports rose by 11.37 per cent over January 2020 to $25.24 billion.