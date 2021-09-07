India's July-Sep GDP growth seen at 7-8%

According to the EcoScope report of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL), there would be some moderation in Economic Activity Index-Gross Value Added (EAI-GVA) growth in July 2021, largely on account of weaker fiscal spending.

In the first quarter of financial year 2021-22, India's GDP witnessed a growth of 20.1 per cent compared to the same period of the last fiscal.

Mumbai: The growth rate of India's GDP for the July-September quarter is likely to remain in the range of 7-8 per cent.

It, however, noted that private spending -- consumption and investments -- on the other hand, has grown decently.

"Although there is no one-to-one correlation between our EAIs and the official GDP/GVA due to the underlying differences, our composite indices move in sync with the official real GDP (ex-discrepancies) and real GVA estimates," it said.

"Accordingly, we expect real GVA growth of 7-8 per cent YoY in 2QFY22 v/s 20.1 per cent YoY growth in 1QFY22."

As per Motilal Oswal's estimates, total consumption grew 5.1 per cent YoY in July 2021 against 2.7 per cent in June 2021 and '-12.1' per cent in July 2020.

Within consumption, private consumption grew at a three-month high of 6.9 per cent YoY, though government consumption fell 31 per cent YoY in July 2021.

Excluding government consumption, EAI-GVA grew faster at 7.1 per cent YoY in July 2021, faster than 3.2 per cent YoY in June 2021, but slower from March-May 2021.

Further, faster growth in imports compared to exports led to negative contribution from external trade to EAI-GDP in July 2021.

Total investments grew at five-month lows of 12.1 per cent YoY in July 2021 against 18.5 per cent in June 2021 and 21 per cent decline in July 2020.