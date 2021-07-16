India's June YoY engineering goods exports rises by 52.4%

Engineering exports, which rose to $6.27 billion in June 2019, and $5.84 billion in June 2020, rose to $8.90 billion in June 2021.

Similarly, exports of this segment last month recorded a growth of 41.9 per cent over the June 2019 level.

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) India's year-on-year engineering goods exports rose by 52.4 per cent during June 2021.

"Cumulative engineering exports during April-June 2021-22 were to the tune of $24,772.6 million, witnessing a massive growth of 82 per cent vis-a-vis April-June 2020-21, and growth of 24.8 per cent vis-a-vis April-June 2019-20," an official statement said.

"The panels which registered significant growth of exports during April-June 2021 vis-a-vis April-June 2019 were copper and products, iron and steel, zinc and products; aluminium and products, tin and products, two- and three-wheeler, lead and products, and auto components or parts."

According to statement, the automobile sector registered a growth of 1.7 per cent in the first quarter of current year vis-a-vis same period of 2019-2020.

"With reference to the first quarter of 2020-21, the growth in exports in the current year in the sector is seen to be 195 per cent."

"This is primarily due to sharp jump in exports of two- and three-wheelers, motor vehicles or cars, and auto components and parts."

--IANS

rv/sn/vd