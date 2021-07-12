India's May YoY industrial output inches up as low base weans away

New Delhi: India's May year-on-year industrial output inched higher as low base effect from last year slowly weaned away.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for May inched up by 0.8 per cent over the same month a year ago.
However, it was lower than the exponential growth of over 90 per cent seen for April.
"For the month of May 2021, the 'Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production' (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 116.6," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said.
"The Indices of Industrial Production for the 'Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity' sectors for the month of May 2021 stand at 108, 113.5 and 161.9, respectively."