India's Q3FY21 GDP grows 0.4%, exits technical recession (Ld)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 18:03:02hrs
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) India has officially exited the technical recession phase that was brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the country's Q3FY21 GDP grew by 0.4 per cent, official data showed on Friday.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) data on Friday showed that the Q2FY21 GDP on a year-on-year basis contracted by 7.3 per cent from (-)24.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Though not comparable, the GDP had grown by 3.3 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY2019-20.

--IANS

rv/sn/arm

