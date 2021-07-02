  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. TopNews
  4. India's Q4FY21 current account deficit widens to $8.1 bn

India's Q4FY21 current account deficit widens to $8.1 bn

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jul 2nd, 2021, 12:10:59hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Rupee

Mumbai: India's current account deficit widened to $8.1 billion in Q4FY21 from a deficit of $2.2 billion in the preceding quarter.

On a YoY basis, the country's Balance of Payment was in surplus of $0.6 billion in Q4FY20.

"India's current account balance (CAB) recorded a deficit of Q4:2020-21, primarily on account of a higher trade deficit and lower net invisible receipts than in the corresponding period of the previous year," the RBI said in a statement.

"Net services receipts increased on the back of a rise in net earnings from computer, transport and business services on a year-on-year basis."

However, private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $20.9 billion, up by 1.7 per cent from their level a year ago.

As per the RBI, in the financial account, net foreign direct investment fell to $2.7 billion from $12 billion in Q4FY20.

"Net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) increased by $7.3 billion - mainly on account of net purchases in the equity market - as against a decline of $13.7 billion in Q4:2019-20."

"Net external commercial borrowings to India was lower at $6.1 billion in Q4:2020-21 as compared with $9.4 billion a year ago."
 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features