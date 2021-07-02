India's Q4FY21 current account deficit widens to $8.1 bn

Mumbai: India's current account deficit widened to $8.1 billion in Q4FY21 from a deficit of $2.2 billion in the preceding quarter.

On a YoY basis, the country's Balance of Payment was in surplus of $0.6 billion in Q4FY20.

"India's current account balance (CAB) recorded a deficit of Q4:2020-21, primarily on account of a higher trade deficit and lower net invisible receipts than in the corresponding period of the previous year," the RBI said in a statement.