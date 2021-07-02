India's robust demand may have prompted Apple to work on taller and sexier iPads

The new units would sport 120Hz refresh rates. Apple may also use the LTPO technology framework to reduce power consumption at a higher refresh rate.

According to a latest report, the Apple iPads of 2022 are likely to sport a 10.86-inch OLED iPad display.

Come 2022, and Apple's iPads are likely to get taller and sexier.

According to a report on GSMArena which quotes The Elec, the 2022 iPad could be the same size as that of iPad Air.

The report also reveals that Apple may use a Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) technology to protect its OLED panel from moisture and oxygen.

Purists and fans may want Apple to add an IP rating to protect the device from water damage. An IP68 rating could be the least, according to expectations.

Although tablet devices are not a rage, in India they are being looked upon as a better alternative to computers. Increasing cost of chipsets, and a failing currency are other reasons why Indians are tempted to buy a tablet with lesser computing power than invest in a good computer or laptop.

From statistics perspective, Indian tablet shipments were reportedly down 34 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Despite this, Apple ranked as the second-largest tablet vendor with a 29 per cent share of the market. And, Apple tablet shipments increased 144 per cent year-over-year to overtake Samsung to the second place.

When it came to individual devices, 17 per cent of Apple's 29 per cent market share came from the iPad 8, while 9 per cent came from the 2020 iPad Air model.

