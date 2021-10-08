India's September vehicle retail sales fell YoY, sequentially: FADA

Data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a fall of 5.27 per cent during the month under review as compared to September 2020.

New Delhi: Lower production due to semiconductor supply shortage and a longer waiting period dented India's overall vehicle retail sales on a sequential as well as year-on-year basis in September 2021.

The vehicle retail sales fell to 12,96,257 units last month from 13,68,307 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020.

On a sequential basis, FADA had reported an overall vehicle retail sales figure of 13,84,711 units for August 2021.

Similarly, last month's overall retail sales figure, when compared to September 2019 (pre-pandemic) period, showed a decline of 13.50 per cent.

In September 2019, the overall vehicle retail sales stood at 14,98,585 units.

On YoY basis, passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales rose 16.32 per cent during the month under review from the level of September 2020.

The PV retail sales rose to 233,308 units last month from 200,576 units sold during during the corresponding month of last year.

However, two-wheeler registration declined by 11.54 per cent to 9,14,621 units.

Similarly, tractor retail sales fell by 23.85 per cent to 52,896 units.

According to FADA President Vinkesh Gulati: "As we enter the core of this year's festive season, the full-blown semiconductor crisis continues to create hindrance in PV sales as vehicle inventory at dealers' end dipped to record lows of 15-20 days during the current fiscal.

"With high demand in this segment, long waiting period continues to frustrate and keep enthusiast buyers in a fix."