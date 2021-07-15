India's software market sales to reach $7.6B by 2021 end

The India software market was pegged at $7 billion in 2020, registering a growth of 13.4 per cent year-over-year (YoY) compared with that in 2019.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The India software market is estimated to reach $7.6 billion by the end of 2021, a new International Data Corporation (IDC) report said on Thursday.

India accounted for 17.5 per cent share of the overall Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) (APEJC) region software market in 2020.

Microsoft, Oracle and SAP maintained their leadership positions in the India market during the same year.

"Although the pandemic had a minor impact on the overall growth of the India software market, it acted as a catalyst for strong growth across some of the software segments as enterprises reevaluated their IT strategies and took concrete steps to move toward digital business models," said Shweta Baidya , Senior Research Manager for Software and IT Services at IDC India.

IDC estimates that India's overall software market is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6 per cent from 2020 to 2025.

"Digitally matured enterprises were able to smoothly navigate through the crisis and maintain business continuity and operational resilience. However, enterprises with traditional business models charted out new strategies to leverage cloud and digital to stay relevant and consistent," Baidya added.

According to the report, the Indian enterprise will continue to invest in technologies that will help them spur innovation to improve operational efficiency and employee productivity, and in turn, maintain business momentum.

IDC expects the contribution of platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and software-as-a-service (SaaS) markets to the overall software market to increase from 36.8 per cent in 2020 to 57.1 per cent in 2025.

