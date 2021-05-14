India's trade performance improves in April

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) India's export performance continued to improve in April, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Merchandise exports rose by 195.72 per cent over April 2020 levels and 17.62 per cent over April 2019 levels, showed an official statement.

It noted that the economic recovery is also visible in the rising import growth of 167.05 per cent and 7.87 per cent during April 2021 over same period of 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively.