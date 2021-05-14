India's trade performance improves in April

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) India's export performance continued to improve in April, according to Commerce Ministry data.
Merchandise exports rose by 195.72 per cent over April 2020 levels and 17.62 per cent over April 2019 levels, showed an official statement.
It noted that the economic recovery is also visible in the rising import growth of 167.05 per cent and 7.87 per cent during April 2021 over same period of 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively.
Service exports estimated for April 2021 are $21.17 billion, registering a positive growth of 28.68 per cent against April 2020. The estimated value of services import for April 2021 is $13 billion, registering a positive growth of 39.75 per cent against April 2020.
The estimated value of net services export for April 2021 is $8.17 billion, registering a positive growth of 14.28 per cent against April 2020.
The commodities or commodity groups which have recorded positive growth during April 2021 from April 2020 are gems and jewellery (9,271.21 per cent), jute manufacturing, including floor covering (1,684.62 per cent), carpet (1,352.68 per cent) among others.
Iron ore and drugs and pharmaceuticals exports have been consistently growing throughout 2020-2021 and April 2021. Rice export has been consistently growing during 2020-2021 and April 2021, except for the month of April 2020.
Mica, coal and other ores, and minerals including processed mineral export is consistently growing since October 2020.
