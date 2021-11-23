India's two-wheeler sales likely to fall 1-4% YoY in FY22: ICRA

New Delhi: India's two-wheeler sales are expected to contract by 1-4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FY22 due to weak festive season performance, ICRA said on Monday.

Accordingly, the rating agency cited that the relentless increase in prices of two-wheelers coupled with record-high petrol rates kept consumers away from dealerships. "The entry-segment (75-110cc), which dominates 2W (two-wheeler) sales in India, has remained subdued this year, reflecting extensive (and extended) impact of the second wave of the pandemic. The lacklustre festive season performance also highlighted continued wariness among the low-income population regarding big-ticket purchases," said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.