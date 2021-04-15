India's WPI inflation rises to 7.39% in March

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices sequentially rose to 7.39 per cent in March from a rise of 4.17 per cent in February.

Similarly, the inflation rate last month was higher on a year-on-year basis.

"The annual rate of inflation stood at 7.39 per cent (provisional) for the month of March, 2021 over March, 2020. However, the month-on-month (March 2021 over February 2021) rate of inflation stood at 1.57 per cent," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on WPI.