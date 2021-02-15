India's WPI sequentially rises to 2.03% in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices sequentially rose to 2.03 per cent in January from a rise of 1.22 per cent in December.

In contrast, the January inflation rate last month was lower on a year-on-year basis.

"The rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at (2.03 per cent) (provisional) for the month of January, 2021 (over January, 2020) as compared to 3.52 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement on WPI said.