IndiGo flight makes medical emergency landing in Karachi

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Lucknow made a medical emergency landing in Karachi on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team," the airline said in a statement.
The landing took place at around 5.30 a.m. as an elderly passenger developed medical complications.
Subsequently, the aircraft took-off at 7.30 a.m. from Karachi airport.
The standard operating procedure was carried out under prevalent international civil aviation laws.
Under these codes, civil aviation flights ferrying civilians under duress are allowed to land at airports which are not in their original schedule.