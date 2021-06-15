IndiGo flight's tyre bursts, but lands safely in Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka), June 15 (IANS) An IndiGo flight's tyre burst while it was attempting to land at Hubballi in Karnataka, the airline said on Tuesday.

The 6E 7979 aircraft, an ATR, was operating from Kerala's Kannur.

Confirming the incident, the airline said in a statement, "IndiGo ATR 6E 7979 from Kannur to Hubli reported a tyre burst at Hubballi upon arrival on Monday evening."