IndiGo starts dedicated Covid Care Centre for employees

"This 13-bedded Covid Care Centre is being set-up to help those Covid-19 positive employees who may need access to an oxygen bed with related medical facilities,"

Accordingly, the centre has been set up in collaboration with Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurgaon.

"This is available for use both by IndiGo employees and their immediate family members."

Besides, IndiGo launched a 'Plasma Donor Bank' initiative last week, with assistance from employees who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past three months.

"Approximately 110 employees came forward to volunteer for donating plasma."

Furthermore, to support its employees and their family members, IndiGo has partnered with hotels, which will serve as a safe and hygienic place for any of their employees who are Covid positive with mild symptoms or are asymptomatic or are staying away from their hometown and want to safely distance from their housemates or family members.

In addition, IndiGo has already commenced vaccination drives across 40 stations in its network and IndiGo Support Centre at Gurgaon.

"There are drives planned for some additional stations later this month. This is however also dependent on vaccine supplies and how quickly these will be made available by the Government and private hospitals."

