IndiGo to commence Delhi-Kanpur flight from Oct 31

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo will offer direct connectivity between Kanpur and Delhi effective from October 31.

The airline will also offer direct flights on the following routes from November 1 -- Kanpur-Hyderabad, Kanpur-Bengaluru and Kanpur-Mumbai.

"Owing to the increase in direct connectivity with the metro cities, these new flights will boost trade, commerce and tourism in the region," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.