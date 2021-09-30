  1. Sify.com
  IndiGo to commence Delhi-Kanpur flight from Oct 31

IndiGo to commence Delhi-Kanpur flight from Oct 31

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 30th, 2021, 10:37:09hrs
indigo

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo will offer direct connectivity between Kanpur and Delhi effective from October 31.

The airline will also offer direct flights on the following routes from November 1 -- Kanpur-Hyderabad, Kanpur-Bengaluru and Kanpur-Mumbai.

"Owing to the increase in direct connectivity with the metro cities, these new flights will boost trade, commerce and tourism in the region," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

"We will continue to offer new routes as per the travel demand across various sectors. IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience," he added.

Kanpur will be IndiGo's seventh station in Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, and Bareilly.

