IndiGo to commence flight services to Rajkot

It will operate direct flights from Rajkot to Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad as part of its summer 2021 schedule from March 28, 2021.

IndiGo said the move is in sync with its plans to expand regional presence.

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo will operate flight services to Rajkot from March 28, 2021.

"Increased connectivity to Saurashtra's financial capital will boost trade, commerce, and tourism in the region," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

"IndiGo is committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine."

Known for its casting and forging industries, Rajkot is one of the prime industrial centres in Gujarat.

At present, the airline has a fleet of 284 aircraft operating over 1,100 daily flights and connecting 60 domestic and six international destinations.