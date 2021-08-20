IndiGo to recommece UAE bound flights from Aug 20

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the airline said: "IndiGo will recommence flight operations between India and the UAE from 01.30 IST (2000 UTC) tonight. We have informed all our passengers and any inconvenience caused is regretted."

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo will recommence its UAE bound flights from August 20.

The development came after the airline's UAE bound flights were cancelled for a week.

Earlier, the airline had said that all flights to the gulf country have been cancelled due to operational issues.

"Due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to the UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021. We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," the airline had said.

At present, stringnent Covid entry requirements have been put in place for passengers going from India to the UAE.

Notably, passengers travelling to the UAE from India are subjected to undergo Covid test at the respective Indian departure airport.

