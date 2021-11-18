  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Corporate
  4. IndiGo to resume on-board meal services

IndiGo to resume on-board meal services

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Nov 18th, 2021, 10:57:17hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
indigo

New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo will resume meals on-board service for flights of less than 2 hours of duration.

The decision was taken after the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.

Since April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, air carriers were not allowed to serve in-flight meals, which were less than two hours of duration.

"Effective 19th Nov, 2021, all our customers will be able to buy 'Food and Beverage' on-board as well as pre-book their choice of food," said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President & Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo.

"The resumption of this facility will not only help customers travelling with young children and senior citizens, but also those catching red-eye flights. We welcome this move as it indicates the sectoral progression towards normalcy."

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft. The airline is operating over 1,400 daily flights and connecting 71 domestic and 24 international destinations. 

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features