IndiGo to strengthen regional connectivity, launch 22 new flights

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) In its bid to strengthen regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo will launch 22 new domestic flights from March 28.
IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS scheme and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati.
Besides, it will commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, and Chennai-Surat.
"We are pleased to add 22 new flights including RCS routes, enhancing connectivity in the southern, western, eastern and north-eastern regions," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.
"The introduction of these new exclusive routes will further bolster the airline's domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility."
--IANS
