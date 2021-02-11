IndiGo to strengthen regional connectivity, launch 22 new flights

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) In its bid to strengthen regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo will launch 22 new domestic flights from March 28.

IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS scheme and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati.