IndiGo to strengthen regional connectivity, launch 22 new flights

New Delhi: In its bid to strengthen regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo will launch 22 new domestic flights from March 28.

IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS scheme and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati.