  4. IndiGo to strengthen regional connectivity, launch 22 new flights

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 12th, 2021, 12:55:45hrs
New Delhi: In its bid to strengthen regional connectivity, airline major IndiGo will launch 22 new domestic flights from March 28.

IndiGo will operate new flights between Agartala-Aizawl under RCS scheme and exclusive flights between Bhubaneswar-Patna, Jaipur-Vadodara, Chennai-Vadodara, Bengaluru-Shirdi, Patna-Kochi, and Rajahmundry-Tirupati.

Besides, it will commence flights between Kolkata-Gaya, Cochin-Trivandrum, Jaipur-Surat, and Chennai-Surat.

"We are pleased to add 22 new flights including RCS routes, enhancing connectivity in the southern, western, eastern and north-eastern regions," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

"The introduction of these new exclusive routes will further bolster the airline's domestic network, while augmenting inter and intra-regional accessibility."
 

