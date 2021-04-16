IndiGo waives off change fees on domestic bookings

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Airline major IndiGo waived-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021 till April 30, 2021.

Besides, the airline announced that passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021 on regular fares under this offer.

"This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much needed flexibility, especially in these times," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo.