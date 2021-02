New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Airline major IndiGo on Saturday said it will operate select flight to and from Terminal 1 at the Mumbai International Airport from March 10.

According to the airline, all other flights, including '5000' series, will continue to operate from Terminal 2.

"IndiGo has taken measures to ensure passengers are informed of this change at every stage of their journey with 6E," the airline said in a statement.