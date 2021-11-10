IndusInd Bank: Over 30 percent upside, no worries of technical glitch say brokerages

A day later, the counters witnessed some volume. Shares of IndusInd Bank was the third-most traded stock on Tuesday (next only to NTPC and SBI) with a total volume of 4.38 lakh shares exchanging hands. The scrip settled 0.65 percent higher to Rs 1,068.35 a share.

Stocks of IndusInd Bank are in the spotlight. On Monday the counters of IndusInd Bank on the BSE saw an exodus of investors after reports emerged of loan evergreening during the weekend.

Apparently the concerns have risen from reports of loan evergreening which is a term to refer to additional loans extended to a borrower who is unable to honor the existing dues.

A whistleblower has alleged that Bharat Financial Inclusion (BFIL), a subsidiary of IndusInd Bank engaged in evergreening of loans. The complainant also alleged that the bank disbursed fresh funds to the accounts of 84,000 customers.

In a detailed statement the bank said, "Due to a technical glitch in May 2021, nearly 84,000 loans were disbursed without the customer consent getting recorded at the time of loan disbursement. This issue was highlighted by the field staff within two days and the technical glitch was rectified expeditiously."

"Out of the above, only 26,073 clients were active with the loan outstanding at Rs 34 crore, which is 0.12% of the September-end portfolio. The Bank carries necessary provision against his portfolio. The Standard Operating Procedure has since been revised to make biometric authorization compulsory."

The bank also claimed that there were nil resignations from the BFIL top management in response to the allegations.

The bank also held a con-call with investors and brokerage houses to explain that the concerns raised by the whistleblowere were "baseless" and "inaccurate".

Most brokerage houses seemed positive with the explanation from the bank.

Motilal Oswal in its latest report has asked to continue with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,400.

Brokerage house Emkay too continued with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,460. Emkay analysts said, "we believe that IIB made 3 mistakes in the ILFS case - first being in a denial mode about the underlying problem, then miscommunication and under-provisioning. As far as provisioning is concerned, IIB has come a long way and carries adequate contingent provisions over & above specific PCR. But it could have done better in terms of communicating about management changes in BFIL and a technical glitch in the MFI book, which led to allegations of evergreening in the MFI book (which otherwise has always been an area of suspicion)."

