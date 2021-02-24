Industry players welcome budget announced by Raj CM

"The Rajasthan Budget 2021-22 is an exemplary budget in extraordinary times and lays a strong foundation for the sustainable development of the state," said Ashok Kajaria, Chairman, FICCI Rajasthan State Council & CMD, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd on Wednesday.

"The Right to Health Bill providing universal health coverage is a great step towards achieving the target of Nirogi Rajasthan. The strengthening of institutional framework for healthcare and education will help improve the social indices of Rajasthan," he added.

Kajaria also shared that the Greater Bhiwadi Industrial Township, Mewar Industrial Cluster and new industrial areas in 64 sub-divisions would strengthen the industrial infrastructure and help leverage benefits of DMIC to the state.

He welcomed the idea of promoting the state as an investment destination through domestic and international roadshows. 2% reduction in stamp duty for flats up to Rs 50 Lakhs till 30 June and stamp duty rationalization for affordable housing would help revive the real estate sector.

Tourism Development Fund of Rs 500 Crores with Rs 200 crore for branding would help resurrect the sector which has been severely affected by the pandemic said Randhir Vikram Singh, Co-Chairman, FICCI Rajasthan State Council & CMD, Mandawa Hotels. "Development of Shekhawati and Godavan Tourism Circuit, Dhola Maru Tourist Complex and development of various other destinations would help in creating new locations and unleashing the vast potential of the sector," he added.

