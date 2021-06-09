Infosys regrets glitches: Nilekani to FM

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans public comments on glitches on the new Income Tax filing portal said Infosys regrets the glitches.

"The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience @nsitharamanji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them.@Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," Nilekani tweeted after Sitharaman had made public comments on twitter calling out Infosys for the problems with the new Income Tax portal.