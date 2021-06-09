Infosys regrets glitches: Nilekani to FM

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans public comments on glitches on the new Income Tax filing portal said Infosys regrets the glitches.
"The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience @nsitharamanji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them.@Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," Nilekani tweeted after Sitharaman had made public comments on twitter calling out Infosys for the problems with the new Income Tax portal.
The Finance Minister had pointed out these snags with the system and asked Infosys to fix it on Tuesday.
"The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night 20:45hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches. Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority", Finance Minister said in the tweet.
--IANS
san/in