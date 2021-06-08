Infosys regrets glitches on ITR e-filing portal, working on resolution: Nilekani

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Responding to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans call to attend to the complaints of the taxpayers regarding issues on the newly launched ITR e-filing portal and improve the service quality, Infosys Co-Founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on Tuesday that the company regrets the initial glitches and is working to resolve the issues.

In a tweet, Nilekani also said that the system is expected to stabilise during the week.

"The new e-filing portal will ease the filing process and enhance end user experience. @nsitharaman ji, we have observed some technical issues on day one, and are working to resolve them. @Infosys regrets these initial glitches and expects the system to stabilise during the week," Nilekani said.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister called out the software major and Nilekani for the problems faced by the taxpayers while using the newly launched portal.

Citing the complaints on her Twitter timeline, the Finance Minister said that ease of compliance for the taxpayers should be of higher priority.

"The much awaited e-filing portal 2.0 was launched last night at 20:45 hrs. I see in my TL grievances and glitches," she said in the tweet.

"Hope @Infosys & @NandanNilekani will not let down our taxpayers in the quality of service being provided. Ease in compliance for the taxpayer should be our priority," she added.

Infosys has developed the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and expedite refunds.

The software major had also developed the government's GST Network (GSTN) portal, used for GST payment and return filing, which had also faced initial glitches.

--IANS

rrb/sn/arm