Infosys to buy back shares again soon

Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) Global software major Infosys announced on Sunday that it is planning to buy back more shares again with such a proposal on the agenda at its board meeting on April 14.

"The board will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting on April 14, 2021, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018," said the city-based company in a regulatory filing on the BSE.