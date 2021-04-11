Infosys to buy back shares again soon

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 11th, 2021, 18:00:50hrs
Bengaluru, April 11 (IANS) Global software major Infosys announced on Sunday that it is planning to buy back more shares again with such a proposal on the agenda at its board meeting on April 14.

"The board will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting on April 14, 2021, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018," said the city-based company in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

The board meets on April 13-14 here to approve its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020-21.

The last time when the IT major bought back shares was in March 2019, buying 2.36 per cent of the paid-up capital (103.25 million shares) worth Rs 8,260 crore at Rs 800 per share through the open market route.

--IANS

fb/vd

