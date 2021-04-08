Infosys wins bid for ArcelorMittal's digital transformation

Infosys will work with the London-based steel and mining firm's European arm and share its best practice to optimise, stabilise and transform its IT landscape."We will also set up a BPM service in ArcelorMittal Europe's business centre of excellence," it said.The deal will strengthen the firm's presence in Europe and enable it to maximise synergies across the steel maker group worldwide."The need to accelerate digital transformation has never been more urgent in the manufacturing sector. We will help ArcelorMittal to stay ahead of disruption. Leveraging our global delivery model, right shoring and BPM offerings, we will drive efficiency, bolster operational excellence and establish future-ready services in line with its growth strategies," said Infosys Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh.ArcelorMittal Europe Chief Executive Geert Van Poelvoorde said Infosys not only shared the steel maker's vision and values, but also brings agility, delivery excellence and willingness to walk the extra mile to ensure success."We are confident that this tie-up will mean our employees and associates are equipped with new tools to enhance competitiveness and fuel innovation," Poelvoorde added.The announcement comes a week before the IT company's fourth quarter and annual results for fiscal 2020-21.