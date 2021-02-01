  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. News
  4. Infra push: Development Financial Institution proposed to fund projects

Infra push: Development Financial Institution proposed to fund projects

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 1st, 2021, 13:06:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) To give a push to infrastructure creation and reviving the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed to set up a Development Financial Institution (DFI).

The Finance Minister proposed to create the DFI -- National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) -- via a parliamentary bill.

Accordingly, the DFI will be formed with a seed capital of Rs 20,000 crore.

According to the FM, the DFI is expected to give a massive lending push worth around Rs 5 lakh crore till the next three years.

--IANS

rv/sn/pgh

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features