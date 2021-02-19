Ingka Centres enter the Indian market with its first IKEA-anchored destination in Noida

The 47,833 sq. m plot in Noida, Uttar Pradesh will be developed into an IKEA anchored retail destination, adding to Ingka Centres' 45 existing Meeting Places around the globe.

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Ingka Centres, part of the Ingka Group, (which also includes IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments), has today taken its first step to expand into India with a major land acquisition in India.

The acquisition reinforces the Ingka Group's long-term expansion plans in India. This announcement comes close on the heels of launching the second IKEA India store in Mumbai in December 2020. IKEA Hyderabad, which was the first store in India, has been open for more than two years and the company operates online in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Ingka Centres' move to India is part of its global vision to expand into new markets. Its IKEA anchored destinations deliver a powerful retail attraction and new experiences reflecting the needs of the local communities. India will play a central role in Ingka Centres' vision to shape Meeting Places with destinations that appeal to the 'many people'.

Noida has been chosen as the perfect location for a new retail-led destination that will match the lifestyles of the fast-growing population across India's National Capital Region. Located in Uttar Pradesh, 25 km from New Delhi, Noida is renowned for the quality of its infrastructure, open spaces and for being India's greenest city. The site is close to the city centre of Noida, with excellent transport links.

Total volume of investment into the project is planned to be close to Rs. 5500 crores (above 600 million euros). The new development is expected to create more job opportunities, support infrastructure development, and growth of the organised retail and home furnishings sector in the region.

Cindy Andersen, Ingka Centres Managing Director, commented: "India is an exciting and dynamic market, and today's acquisition is a key milestone in our strategic vision to transform the business in response to the changing retail environment. Millions of people live within easy reach of Noida and we want to build emotional connections with them, by bringing as much value as we possibly can to their lives and communities. We look forward to presenting our Meeting Place concept to this market, a concept built around local communities' needs, and which goes far beyond shopping."

Ingka Centres' Meeting Place concept is very different to the typical mall; providing a sustainable mixed-use destination that brings the 'many people' together for multiple reasons. Meeting Places are always anchored around an IKEA store and are designed to meet the needs of local communities bringing value for customers, communities, and partners.

Peter Betzel, CEO and CSO, IKEA India said, "We are happy to announce the first IKEA store in Noida together with Ingka Centres. Delhi NCR is one of our most important markets in India and we will reach the many people with our beautiful, affordable, well designed and sustainable home furnishing products. This next step in our expansion is in line with IKEA's ambition to meet 100 million people in India in the coming years."

--IANS

san/ash