Inox rolls-out Covid safety programme

Besides, free vaccination for all the employees, the programme -- Wellness Matters -- comprises of multiple initiatives including free doctor-on-call service, pharmacy and pathology services at special rates, discounted anti-microbial home disinfection and workshops on mental and emotional wellness.

"The pandemic has taken a significant toll on our physical and mental wellbeing. For a business like ours, which has human emotions forming the core of everything we do, it is extremely important to have a Team, which is not only healthy, happy and safe, but also raring to go, and therefore it is our duty to safeguard their mental and physical health,"said Arun Bhatia, Chief Human Resource Officer, Inox Leisure.

"The rollout of 'Wellness Matters' is an outcome of our 360-degree commitment towards enabling and strengthening our employees to see through these difficult times. As a part of this program, our free Covid-19 vaccination drive will ensure 100 per cent of our people are inoculated across India."

At present, the company is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 153 multiplexes and 648 screens in 69 cities.

