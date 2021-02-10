INOXAP to set up cryogenic unit for ArcelorMittal

Accordingly, this air separation unit will supply oxygen and nitrogen gases required to meet the additional demand due to the phased brownfield expansion of AM/NS India's capacity from the current 7.2 to 8.6 MTPA.

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Industrial and Medical Gases major INOX Air Products will set up a cryogenic 'Air Separation Unit' for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India at its Hazira Plant.

The installation will give shape to India's largest single-operator onsite industrial gas complex on a BOO basis.

"At an investment of INR 300 crore, INOXAP's 5th cryogenic ASU at AM/NS India's Hazira plant, would have the capacity to generate 700 TPD of Gaseous Oxygen and 300 TPD of Gaseous Nitrogen along with other liquid gases," the company said in a statement.

"Once completed, the Gas Complex would have a combined production capacity of more than 9,000 TPD of industrial gases."

The deployment is projected to be commissioned in a period of 15 months.

