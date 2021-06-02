Inspira Enterprise to hire over 400 people with focus on India biz

The company said it will hire professionals from cloud, cybersecurity, and analytics field to support its clients in India, South East Asia and Middle East.

Mumbai: IT solutions provider Inspira Enterprise on Wednesday announced to hire more than 400 technology professionals to expand its workforce by 60 per cent globally especially in India.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Inspira has satellite offices across the country, with business expanded to Singapore, Sri Lanka, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kenya, Ethiopia and the US.

"Inspira is looking for IT professionals who understand that their role is not the same in a contactless world. To get an edge in this competitive scenario, they must constantly unlearn, skill and upskill themselves," said Manoj Kanodia, CEO, Inspira Enterprise.

With a team of over 700 professionals, Inspira Enterprise has reached a revenue of Rs 915 crore, with 50 per cent of sales coming from cybersecurity and analytics.

The positions for which Inspira will add maximum headcount would be for SOC analysts (L1, L2 and L3 levels), device managers, network engineers, project managers, SOC managers and sales managers for regional positions in BFSI and enterprise verticals, to support the client base in India, ASEAN countries and the Middle East.

Inspira has been at the forefront in serving more than 200 financial institutions and enterprises across sectors.