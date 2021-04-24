Insurers reimburse themselves while rejecting for other policyholders

At a time when the general public health insurance policyholders are denied genuine hospital expenses incurred by them, the employees of government owned general insurance companies have been allowed to claim the cost of pulse oximeters in the case of Covid-19 home treatment.

Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Physicians heal thyself is passe. Insurers reimburse themselves is the new phrase.

The General Insurers' (Public Sector) Association of India (GIPSA) on Friday vide its circular had allowed the reimbursement of the cost of one pulse oximeter per family under the group mediclaim insurance policy for the staff of five companies - National Insurance Company, New India Assurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company, United India Insurance and General Insurance Corporation of India.

According to GIPSA, the reimbursement of pulse oximeter cost is capped at Rs 2,000.

It should be noted that, for the general public policyholders, the cost of pulse oximeter is not reimbursable.

