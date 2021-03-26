International flights suspension extended till April 30

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday extended the suspension on international commercial flights till April 30.

However, international passenger flights under air travel bubble arrangements will continue.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th April, 2021," it said.