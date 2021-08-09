International Media Acquisition Corp. announces exercise, closing of over-allotment option in public offering

The units began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "IMAQU" on July 29, 2021.

New York: International Media Acquisition Corp. announced the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of units have exercised their over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional 3,000,000 units.

Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one redeemable warrant (with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase three-fourths (3/4) of a share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share), and one right to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, redeemable warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "IMAQ," "IMAQW" and "IMAQR," respectively.

The over-allotment option was granted in connection with the public offering of 20,000,000 units at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit, which closed on August 2, 2021.

IMAC had previously announced the closing of its $200 Million initial public offering on August 2, 2021. With the exercise and closing of the underwriters' over-allotment option, the total gross proceeds from IMAC's initial public offering are $230 Million.

Chardan acted as sole book running manager for the offering.

IMAC is led by founder Shibasish Sarkar (CEO). IMAC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its target operates in, IMAC intends to pursue prospective targets in North America, Europe and Asia (excluding China) in the media and entertainment industry.

