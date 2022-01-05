Investment 101: 5 Reasons Term Insurance Should Be Your Priority

Insurance and Investments are two non-negotiable aspects of an earning individual lifestyle today. With the unpredictability of one's future, income patterns and financial obligations; it is essential that a person find term insurance plans that duly fulfil every investment and insurance requirements they may have. A good plan always combines the benefits of present coverage with long-term security.

To be able to cater to an economic market as diverse as India, many insurance providers came up with insurance solutions tailor made for all kinds of needs and foreseeable situations – one such financial tool is term insurance. You can easily begin your search using a term plan calculator to decide.

Understanding Term Insurances

A term insurance plan is an insurance instrument that enables the coverage of the needs of the insured and their dependents through an assured benefit sum in the event of the policyholder's demise. A standard term insurance policy in India is considered to be one of the most affordable means of securing one's future where premiums are low and one can customise their coverage and payout methods as per their convenience.

Since the insurance market has an abundance of plans to choose from, complete with additional features one can add; the process of choosing one plan can become tedious. Therefore, tools like term plan calculator can streamline the decision-making process by calculating some expected premium expenses and projected coverage amounts. So, what is term insurance calculator?

Understanding Term Plan Calculator

A term plan calculator is an online tool that helps a person to get an approximate quote as to the premium investment they would have to make for towards their term insurance on the basis of their income, age group, monetary liabilities. A term plan calculator can also calculate the required amount of coverage under the ideal plan a potential policyholder ought to avail according to the aforementioned metrics as well. These tools can be found on the websites of insurance providers to be used for free with the options and fields already loaded with plan options.

Insurance providers understand the anxieties most people have when it comes to the uncertainty of one's finances in the future. Therefore, it is crucial to invest in life insurance policies and secure the future from any monetary distress. Let us look at some of the benefits of life insurance:

1. Affordable: There is a range of insurance plans that offer coverage and future benefits to policyholders of all kinds. However, the more complex a plan is, the higher the premiums for them are. Hence, for those who are starting out in their professional careers, with limited financial agency and insurance knowledge can choose to go for a term insurance plan as their first investment.

It is a simple instrument which has premiums that can go as low as Rs 600 a month, and are accessible to people from all income brackets. Since premiums are the cost incurred in the course of securing one's future in the present, it is helpful to calculate the cost of premiums one can expect on their plan tenure through a term plan calculator.

2. Future Coverage: The most recurring expenses that a person may have in the course of their lifetime are mostly driven towards day-to-day bills and financial liabilities. However, a person may have long-term goals such as education, property investments, marriages or travel that have to be prepared for, well in advance. The pursuit of these goals is something that drives a person or family to build their capital and increase their income.

In the event that a person meets an unfortunate accident or dies before securing an adequate financial corpus to achieve these goals, a term insurance policy and its monetary benefits can be used to fulfil these goals and expenses.

A term plan calculator on the basis of various fields such as age, income, assets, liabilities, existing cover (if any) calculates a coverage amount that is adequate to cover the debt expenses they may leave behind, and any additional financial liabilities their beneficiaries may have.

3. Investment Benefits: To be able to build a corpus and have a strong investment portfolio, one needs to be secure about things such as their life insurance expenses. The reason for that, is that in the due course of earning their capital in high-return schemes, one may experience financial losses in the market; hence when a person is insured under a term insurance plan their losses will not affect their coverage or tenure.

While investing in market-linked schemes and money instruments, one will not have to compromise on their life insurance requirements as they are increasingly affordable and customisable as per the customer's needs.

4. Tax Benefits: Since lawmakers understand the universality of needing to secure one's future in the face of unforeseen emergencies; the premiums paid for a term insurance plan and the payout sum thus received from the same at the time of maturity is exempted from taxation under Section 80C and 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

5. Additional Benefits: Term insurance plans and offer additional riders and benefits that can help policyholders prepare for situations that are not limited to death. One can add riders for Income, Waived Premiums, Disability, Accidental Death or even Critical Illness in their existing term insurance plan. The cost of these riders added to the basal premium cost, hence one should choose after adequate deliberation and using a term plan calculator to judge all foreseeable costs.

A term insurance plan can be a useful resource and a lifeboat for families undergoing financial distress in the absence of their primary income earner. It is an imperative investment that should be made by those starting their insurance journey, and also for those seeking end-to-end coverage against all financially intensive situations.

